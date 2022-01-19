      Weather Alert

Illinois Senate Republicans Reintroduce Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Jan 19, 2022 @ 11:26am
Illinois Senate Republicans are continuing a push to give voters more choice over what laws are on the books and what politicians are in power. Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie has reintroduced a package of constitutional amendments called the “Voter Empowerment Project.” The four proposed amendments to the Illinois Constitution would create an independent redistricting commission and allow for easier voter-initiated constitutional amendments, referendums on current laws, and recalls of elected officials.

