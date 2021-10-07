      Weather Alert

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Crackdown On Violent Crime

Oct 7, 2021 @ 11:27am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois Senate Republicans are renewing calls to provide extra funding to police and crack down on violent crime. State Senator Chapin Rose spoke out yesterday in front of the Champaign Unit Four School District bus yard. The location of his event was intended to draw attention to a recent drive-by where several shots were fired into a school bus with children inside. Rose unveiled his proposed Fund the Police Act that calls for allocating 100-million for police training, overtime, and retention incentives and would create stricter felony sentencing guidelines.

Popular Posts
Interstate 80 Closed in Joliet Due to Semi Fire
Fired Joliet Police Chief Explains Her Termination
Plainfield Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized Following Shooting In Shorewood Parking Lot
Joliet Township School Board Calls Special Meeting to Discuss Violence in Schools
Fire Reported at Joliet Target
Connect With Us Listen To Us On