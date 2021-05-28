      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Tax Increases Eliminated From Budget Consideration

May 28, 2021 @ 1:19pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders to eliminate tax increases from consideration for the 2022 budget. Pritzker’s administration said yesterday it is hoping to save nearly a billion dollars by getting rid of or altering nine tax incentives. Pritzker calls the incentives loopholes and thinks they need to be addressed to balance the budget. Republicans say Illinois has generated 16-billion in unexpected revenue, so there is no need to eliminate incentives.

Popular Posts
Charges Filed in Deadly Joliet Laundromat Shooting
Joliet Police Report: Juvenile Found Shot To Death Behind Laundromat
Tragic Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Child and Woman
Autopsy Scheduled For Plainfield Man Following Crash On I-55
A new study shows Illinois is leading the Midwest in delinquent mortgages