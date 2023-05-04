1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Senate Sends Book Ban Bill To Pritzker’s Desk

May 4, 2023 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Illinois could soon become the first state in the nation to punish libraries that ban books.  The state Senate approved a measure yesterday that would allow the Illinois secretary of state’s office to deny grant funding to public and school libraries that ban books for “partisan or doctrinal” reasons.  The legislation now heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk.  If signed by the governor, the legislation would go into effect in January.

