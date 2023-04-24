1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Senator Concerned Over Rise In Mail Carrier Robberies

April 24, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Illinois Senator Concerned Over Rise In Mail Carrier Robberies
Senator Dick Durbin is calling for more protection for United States Postal Service mail carriers.  The move comes amid a sharp rise in armed robberies against letter carriers.  More than a dozen USPS carriers across Chicago have been robbed at gunpoint over the past two months alone.  Durbin recently met with the National Association of Letter Carriers and is planning on addressing the issue with the USPS and Department of Justice directly.

