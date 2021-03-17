Illinois Sets New Vaccination Record as State Works on Phased Reopening Plan
A National Guard member guides people entering the United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Chicago. The site expects to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity and will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Illinois officials continue working on a phased reopening plan while the state sets a new vaccination record. The seven-day average for COVID-19 vaccinations is now more than 100-thousand doses. Yesterday, state health officials reported almost two-thousand new confirmed cases and 19 fatalities. Chicago is expected to announce March 29th as the start date for the next vaccination phase. Governor J-B Pritzker is expected to announce how Phase Four of the reopening plan for the state will be modified later this week.