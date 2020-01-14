      Weather Alert

Illinois Sheriff’s Association and Will County Sheriff Announce Scholarships

Jan 14, 2020 @ 4:14pm
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2020-2021 academic year. Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Students must be enrolled full time at a certified institution within Illinois and be a permanent resident. Applications are now available at the Sheriff’s Office, on the Sheriff’s website: www.willcosheriff.org or on the ISA website: www.ilsheriff.org Students must complete the application and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s Office in their county of residence by March 15, 2020. For a directory of Sheriff’s Offices throughout the state, visit the ISA website.

Will County resident applicants should drop off or mail to:

Will County Sheriff’s Office
Attn: Carol Stein
16911 W. Laraway Road, Suite 101
Joliet, IL 60433

