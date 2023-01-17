1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Issues Alert About Sammers

January 17, 2023 5:15AM CST
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting Illinoisans about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to it. Officials said people are being contacted by phone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The association said the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is Cook County.

 

