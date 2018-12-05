Illinois State Board Of Education Eyes School Year Changes

Just how long school kids in Illinois will have to spend in the classroom could soon change. The Illinois State Board of Education told parents in Quincy this week that the law that requires kids to be in class for a certain number of hours is likely to come back before lawmakers in the spring. There is a push to change Illinois’ school code to allow schools to set the number of hours that kids are in class, as opposed to the number of days. Supporters say that will allow local schools more flexibility.