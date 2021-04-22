Illinois State Board Of Elections Retiring After Extortion Probe
The Executive Director of the Illinois State Board of Elections is retiring following an extortion probe. Steve Sandvoss announced his retirement plans Tuesday. He was placed on administrative leave by the SBE after he fell victim to an online extortion attempt. Sandvoss reported the incident to Illinois State Police. SBE says no data or systems were compromised in the incident. His retirement is effective June 30th.