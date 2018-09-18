Illinois State Fair Concerts Lost Money This Year

Hard rock and 80’s hits didn’t do the Illinois State Fair any favors this year. State Fair managers released their grandstand show figures yesterday. The fair lost just over 200 thousand-dollars on concerts during the fair in Springfield. Fans bought just over one-point-three million dollars in tickets and the fair paid out almost one-point-six million to the performers. Most of the fair’s country concerts did well, but it was the hard rock show featuring Halestorm and Mastodon and the 80’s hits concert feature Boy George and Culture Club that were the biggest drains on the fair’s bottom line.