The 2023 Illinois State Fair is underway. Governor Pritzker and other state officials came together to celebrate the opening of the fair, which runs through August 20th. The annual event takes place at the fairgrounds in Springfield and features food, exhibits, contests, music, and more. Performers include Alanis Morissette, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, and Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule.