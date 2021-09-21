Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Surveillance Details

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 Agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Will County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age).
Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Channahon, Shorewood, and Plainfield. Four establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. Casey’s General Store employee Toni R. Cassineri, 22, of Gardner; BP Gas Station employee Abraham Thannikari, 66, of Naperville; Mariano’s employee Calysta E. Botello, 22, of Plainfield; and Gas and Wash employee Robert Dakota, 24, of Plainfield were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor. All four employees were released on a notice to appear in court.