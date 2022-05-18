ILLINOIS STATE POLICE APPREHEND AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HIJACKING SUSPECTS

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 5 recovered a vehicle taken in an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, apprehended three suspects, and located two firearms in connection to a Matteson Police Department investigation.
On May 16, 2022, at approximately 6:04 p.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) District 5 Trooper observed a 2015 white BMW on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 127 that was wanted in connection with an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking which occurred hours prior in Matteson, IL. The Trooper attempted to stop the BMW, but the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated. One suspect exited the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Drive and Holmes Avenue, but was apprehended by County Club Hills Police Department. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Governor’s Highway and 183rd Street when an ISP Trooper executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle.
Two suspects exited the vehicle and after a brief foot chase, both suspects were taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered during the incident. The suspects were turned over to the Matteson Police Department. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.