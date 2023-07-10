Illinois State Police Arrest Elwood Man For Possession Of Child Porn

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 officials announce the arrest of 49-year-old David A. Hede of Elwood, for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony).

ISP DCI agents initiated an investigation into Child Pornography. After a thorough investigation, agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 20000 block of South Walnut Street in Elwood, IL on July 6, 2023. Evidence was gathered as a result of the search warrant and Hede was taken into custody. Hede was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .