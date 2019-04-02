Illinois State Police Arrest Man for Sex Offense

The Illinois State Police Investigations made an arrest on an Indiana man for a sex offence after an ongoing investigation. Agents arrested David Michael Adams, white male, age 36, of Hobart, IN for “Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex”. Adams had been chatting with a agent whom he thought was a 38 year old woman who was going to allow him to engage in sexual acts with her two minor daughters.

On March 31st at approximately 7:45 a.m., Adams arrived at the pre-arranged meeting spot (Comfort Inn, 1520 Commerce Lane, Joliet, IL) to engage in sex with the minors. After a short foot pursuit, Adams was taken into custody. Felony charges for “Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex” were approved and he was also charged with “Resisting Arrest.” Adams was confined to the Will County Jail. The investigation is pending and no further information is available at this time at this time.