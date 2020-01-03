Illinois State Police: Buying Marijuana Does Not Cancel FOID Cards
The Illinois State Police are trying to clear-up a rumor about the state’s newly legal marijuana. Troopers say you will not have to give-up your FOID card if you buy marijuana from a dispensary. That rumor took-off last weekend, with even a few state lawmakers breathing life into it. Illinois’ recreational marijuana law makes it clear that buying marijuana from a licensed dispensary will not force people to choose between owning a gun and smoking pot.