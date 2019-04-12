Illinois State Police Cautions Public About Today’s “Slow Roll” On 294
By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 6:17 AM

The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 15 cautions motorists who choose to engage in acts that could potentially endanger the safety of the motoring public. ISP officials have become aware of a planned event on the Tri-State in the Chicagoland area. The event is scheduled for the morning of Friday, April 12, 2019, where a group of truck drivers plan to conduct a “Slow Roll” on the Tri-State, causing traffic delays and potential crashes. “The Illinois State Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.

Traffic backups are a significant contributing cause of traffic crashes, which lead to property damage, personal injury, and possibly death,” stated ISP District 15 Acting Captain Dominic Chiappini. “Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, any planned event designed to intentionally impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public. Violators who choose to endanger the public by participating in events that violate Illinois law, could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions, and will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws,” concluded Acting Captain Chiappini. The Illinois State Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

I-55 Pavement Repairs Saturday in Will County Man Arrested For Death Of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story LEAD Club Raises $8,000 for Childhood Cancer Zonta Club of Joliet Names 2019 Young Women in Public Affairs Truckers Planning Slow Roll Protest On Tri-State Tollway today Three New Bills Could Add Extra Layer Of Security To Buying Gun
Comments