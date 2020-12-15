      Breaking News
Illinois State Police Continue Investigation of Shooting at I-55 and Black Road

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a shooting which occurred on Interstate 55 southbound at Black Road, at approximately 2:37 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 13th. ISP officers responded to the above location, after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned the male driver, 37-year-old from Minooka, Illinois, sustained non-life- threatening injuries from gunfire and was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle near Black Road. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

