Illinois State Police Detail Over Six Thousand Move-Over Law Violations
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Two numbers jump out from the latest report from the Illinois State Police. Troopers wrote six-thousand tickets to drivers who refused to move-over for first responders this year, and 27 State Police squad cars have been hit in 2019. The State Police report on Scott Law violations also notes that four Troopers died in wrecks this year, two of them died in crashes while they were stopped to help other drivers.