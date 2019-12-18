      Weather Alert

Illinois State Police Detail Over Six Thousand Move-Over Law Violations

Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:39pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Two numbers jump out from the latest report from the Illinois State Police. Troopers wrote six-thousand tickets to drivers who refused to move-over for first responders this year, and 27 State Police squad cars have been hit in 2019. The State Police report on Scott Law violations also notes that four Troopers died in wrecks this year, two of them died in crashes while they were stopped to help other drivers.

