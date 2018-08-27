Illinois State Police District 5 Welcomes New Troopers

Illinois State Police District 05 Commander, Lieutenant David Schneider, announces the addition of eleven new Troopers to District 5 patrol. The Troopers graduated from Cadet Class 127 on August 10, 2018 and will be starting their third week of the “Field Training” program. The Field Training program requires the new Troopers to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers (FTOs) under a 14- week training program. Combined with the 26-week academy, the field training program expands their training to 40 weeks.

Probationary Troopers who successfully complete the field training program are advanced to solo-patrol status. “We welcome these Troopers to our ranks and the law enforcement family”, stated Illinois State Police District 5 Commander, Lieutenant David Schneider. “They will carry on the proud tradition of serving and protecting the citizens and the State of Illinois while striving to promote traffic safety through Integrity, Service, and Pride”, added Schneider.