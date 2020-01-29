Illinois State Police: DNA Backlog Smaller, Still Problematic
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
The Illinois State Police are shrinking the backlog of DNA samples waiting to be tested, but the officials say there are still problems in the system. The State Police told lawmakers yesterday that they have cut the number of year-old DNA samples in murder cases from 70 to 14. State Police Director Brendan Kelly says last year was the first time that department scientists completed more DNA tests than came into the department. But he said it still takes seven months to complete a DNA test at the state lab.