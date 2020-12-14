      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois State Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting On I-55 In Shorewood

Dec 14, 2020 @ 9:10am
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Illinois State Police – District 5 is investigating a drive-by shooting on an expressway. ISP District 5 units were dispatched to southbound I-55 at Black Road in Shorewood. The victim, a 37-year-old male of Minooka, IL, stated an unknown vehicle pulled alongside of his vehicle at this location and began shooting. The victim vehicle, a blue 2007 Toyota, sustained multiple gun shots. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries. This is an open and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Joliet Found Safe and Sound
Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park To Close
MorningStar Mission Attempting to Buy Joliet Hotel to Fill Vital Need
Three Hurt in Chicago Street Accident