Illinois State Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting On I-55 In Shorewood
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police – District 5 is investigating a drive-by shooting on an expressway. ISP District 5 units were dispatched to southbound I-55 at Black Road in Shorewood. The victim, a 37-year-old male of Minooka, IL, stated an unknown vehicle pulled alongside of his vehicle at this location and began shooting. The victim vehicle, a blue 2007 Toyota, sustained multiple gun shots. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries. This is an open and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.