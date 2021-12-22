      Weather Alert

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN YORKVILLE

Dec 22, 2021 @ 5:50am

An investigation is underway following a deadly police shooting in Yorkville. Authorities say officers were called out Monday night to a home on Leisure Street, where they encountered Marc Barnhart. Barnhart became uncooperative and produced a handgun leading an officer to shoot and kill him.

ISP Press Release below

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3 Investigations was requested by the Yorkville Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the Yorkville Police Department.  The incident occurred on Dec. 20, 2021 at approximately 8:37 p.m., in the 200 block of Leisure Street, Yorkville, IL.  During a medical call for service, the adult male took actions which endangered the lives of other occupants, first responder medical personnel, as well as the officer.  A Yorkville Police Officer discharged his weapon striking the subject. No other occupants, first responder medical personnel or officers were injured during the incident.

ISP Zone 3 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation.

 

Popular Posts
Will County Sheriff's Shoot And Kill Suspect After Man Shoots Father In The Head
JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Threatening Social Media Post
Booster Vaccine Clinic in Bolingbrook
Shop Forest Preserve visitor centers for nature-themed holiday gifts
Judge Allows NorthPoint Annexation Vote to Move Forward
Connect With Us Listen To Us On