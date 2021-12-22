ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN YORKVILLE

An investigation is underway following a deadly police shooting in Yorkville. Authorities say officers were called out Monday night to a home on Leisure Street, where they encountered Marc Barnhart. Barnhart became uncooperative and produced a handgun leading an officer to shoot and kill him.
ISP Press Release below
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3 Investigations was requested by the Yorkville Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the Yorkville Police Department. The incident occurred on Dec. 20, 2021 at approximately 8:37 p.m., in the 200 block of Leisure Street, Yorkville, IL. During a medical call for service, the adult male took actions which endangered the lives of other occupants, first responder medical personnel, as well as the officer. A Yorkville Police Officer discharged his weapon striking the subject. No other occupants, first responder medical personnel or officers were injured during the incident.
ISP Zone 3 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation.