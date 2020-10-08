Illinois State Police Investigate Shooting On I-57 This Week
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at 111th Street, at approximately 2:14 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
ISP officers responded to the above location for an expressway shooting. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned the driver of the victim vehicle, 20-year-old male from Country Club Hills, Illinois, did not sustain any injuries. Additionally, the passenger of the victim vehicle, 17-year-old male from Country Club Hills, Illinois, did not sustain any injuries.
Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, also traveling in the area near 111th Street on Interstate 57 northbound. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 111th Street were shut down for the investigation; with all northbound traffic diverted onto 119th Street. All lanes reopened at approximately 9:05 p.m. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.