Illinois State Police Investigating Death Of Missing 16 Year old Joliet Girl
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police investigating the death of a missing 16 year old from Joliet. The body of Lesly Reynoso was recovered from the Des Plaines River in Joliet at I-80 and Route 6 on Tuesday evening. The 16 year old was last seen by her family on Sunday morning, when a friend picked her up at 4 a.m. The family had reported her missing.
Illinois State Trooper DeAnn Falat tells WJOL that the death investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is being disseminated at this time.
Meanwhile, the Spanish Community Center in Joliet will hold a candle light vigil tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. in memory of Lesly Reynoso. In a Facebook post, from the Spanish Community Center reads, “We respectfully send our condolences to her family & classmates. We stand as a community united with you all during this tragic loss. The community is welcome to join we will provide candles.”