Illinois State Police Leads Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau arrested three individuals during a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation in the Yorkville area of Kendall County on June 26-27, 2024. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Nathanael Beckley (34) of Bolingbrook, IL – Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony)

Salvo Campagna (39) of Plano, IL – Indecent Solicitation a Child (Class 3 Felony), Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony), and Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4 Felony)

Marcus Ramirez (26) of Sandwich, IL – Indecent Solicitation a Child (Class 3 Felony), Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony), and Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4 Felony)

This operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. ISP special agents and SWAT officers partnered with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Will County Police Assistance Team, and North Central Narcotics Task Force, for the operation. The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.