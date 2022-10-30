Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Possession of Child Porn in Shorewood

Jonathan D. Shaw of Shorewood

On October 27, 2022, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested 37-year-old Jonathan D. Shaw of Shorewood, IL, for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony).

Following an extensive investigation, ISP Investigators executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shorewood Drive in Shorewood, IL. Files containing child pornography were located on an electronic device belonging to Shaw.

Shaw is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing. The investigation remains open and on-going. No further information will be disseminated at this time.