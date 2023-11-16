Illinois State Police Makes History with Promotion of First Female First Deputy Director

Hard work and dedication lead to history-making promotion

The Illinois State Police is proud to announce the promotion of Rebecca Hooks from Lieutenant Colonel to First Deputy Director, effective immediately. First Deputy Director Hooks is the first female to achieve this position within ISP since its inception in 1922. As the First Deputy Director, Hooks is second in command to Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“First Deputy Director Hooks is an outstanding example of the kind of grit, intelligence and integrity found within to ISP,” said Director Kelly. “With First Deputy Director Hooks, the ISP will continue to move sharply forward into our second century!”

First Deputy Director Hooks is not a newcomer to the realm of ISP Command. Prior to her recent promotion, she was the Chief of Staff for the Office of the Director. First Deputy Director Hooks has served with ISP for more than 21 years, beginning her career in 2002 as part of Cadet Class 105. Her first assignment was patrol in the Chicago area for four years. She has served in various units throughout ISP, including more than a decade in Crime Scene Services Command, where she obtained the rank of Captain. In 2021, she was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel as Assistant Deputy Director of the Division of Forensic Services. She represented the Division in ISP’s Chicago Anti-Violence Unified Command and has been instrumental in implementing the Laboratory Information Management System. She is an instructor at the ISP Academy, as well as the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation New Agent School (NAS). During her career with ISP, First Deputy Director Hooks has been awarded two Department Unit Citations, a Certificate of Recognition for work associated with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, and the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon.

“I have had such great opportunities with ISP to pursue my passion of serving the community through police work and science and I am honored to step into this new role,” said First Deputy Director Hooks.

First Deputy Director Hooks is certified as a Bloodstain Pattern Analyst and Crime Scene Investigator by the International Association for Identification. She has taught bloodstain pattern analysis courses to law enforcement across Illinois and the United States, but also to international police in Tbilisi and Batumi in the country of Georgia, through ISP’s partnership with the U.S. Department of State. First Deputy Director Hooks has also been a bloodstain pattern analysis expert witness in countless trials. Prior to joining the ranks of ISP and through 2014, First Deputy Director Hooks was a Forensic Pathologist Assistant. She earned her Bachelor of Science at Eastern Illinois University majoring in zoology and minoring in chemistry.