1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois State Police Opens New Technology Center in Lockport To Combat Violence Crime

August 16, 2023 10:39AM CDT
Share
Illinois State Police Opens New Technology Center in Lockport To Combat Violence Crime
Lockport: ISP Technology Center

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is opening two new ISP Technology Centers, one in Des Plaines and another in Lockport, to help solve crimes committed on Chicago areas expressways and in local communities.  The centers are designed with state-of-the-art technology and software to process and quickly analyze digital evidence in real time.

Des Plaines: ISP Technology Center

“By solving crime you get the people committing crime off the streets,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.  “The new ISP Technology Centers are equipped with the latest technology allowing ISP to increase the clearance rate for violent crimes and aid in narcotics, public integrity, internet crimes against children, and human trafficking investigations.”

 

Already in August, the DCI Zone 1 clearance rate for homicides in 2023 is 80%. The new ISP Technology Centers are another facet of ISP’s approach in reducing expressway violence, including increased patrols, strategic violent crime reduction missions, automated license plate readers, and Air Operations.  The ISP Technology Centers have newly installed technology and software designed to improve the processing and analytics of digital evidence, including raw video footage, cellphone extractions, and search warrant returns.  The foundation of the centers are the enhanced workstations, which are better suited to process and review large media files.

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
3

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
4

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
5

Obituary: Voice Of Joliet

Recent Posts