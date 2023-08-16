Illinois State Police Opens New Technology Center in Lockport To Combat Violence Crime

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is opening two new ISP Technology Centers, one in Des Plaines and another in Lockport, to help solve crimes committed on Chicago areas expressways and in local communities. The centers are designed with state-of-the-art technology and software to process and quickly analyze digital evidence in real time.

“By solving crime you get the people committing crime off the streets,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The new ISP Technology Centers are equipped with the latest technology allowing ISP to increase the clearance rate for violent crimes and aid in narcotics, public integrity, internet crimes against children, and human trafficking investigations.”

Already in August, the DCI Zone 1 clearance rate for homicides in 2023 is 80%. The new ISP Technology Centers are another facet of ISP’s approach in reducing expressway violence, including increased patrols, strategic violent crime reduction missions, automated license plate readers, and Air Operations. The ISP Technology Centers have newly installed technology and software designed to improve the processing and analytics of digital evidence, including raw video footage, cellphone extractions, and search warrant returns. The foundation of the centers are the enhanced workstations, which are better suited to process and review large media files.