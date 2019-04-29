Illinois State Police Produce PSA Reminding People of Scott’s Law

In this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 photo provided by the Illinois State Police, the squad car of a trooper is crushed after a semi-trailer struck an Illinois State Police trooper and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident. The trooper was seriously injured. The state police are reporting that this is the 14th squad car to be struck statewide in 2019. (Illinois State Police via AP)

Illinois State Police and WREX-TV in Rockford has produced a 30-second Public Safety Announcement concerning Scott’s Law. Scott’s Law requires drivers to move over when there are workers or law enforcement on the shoulder of the road. In the first four months of 2019, three ISP troopers have died because of drivers not slowing down or moving over.

At least one Republican lawmaker is suggesting stiffer penalties for violators of Scott’s Law. Representative John Cabello is suggesting the penalty be bumped up to a class four felony for first time offenders. Sentencing guidelines for that level of felony warrant one-to-three years in prison. The move comes after recent collisions with law enforcement vehicles and officers, including the crash that killed ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.