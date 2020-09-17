Illinois State Police Report I-80 Shooting Near New Lenox In Broad Daylight
Illinois State Police releasing very few details about a shooting along I-80 yesterday around noon in the New Lenox area. It happened on westbound I-80 exit ramp to northbound I-355 at milepost 140 in New Lenox. Preliminary information indicate that at around noon time on Wednesday, September 16th, ISP responded to investigate an expressway shooting.
The investigation is open and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 815-726-6377.