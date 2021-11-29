      Weather Alert

Illinois State Police Reporting Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

Nov 29, 2021 @ 9:44am
Fatal Crash I-55

Illinois State Police investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on I-55 Monday morning that took the life of a 25-year old Joliet woman.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 gold Chrysler was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 253, Jefferson Street at approximately 3:49 a.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, causing it to overturn. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The drive is identified as 25-year-old Jamie L. Stark of Joliet.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 253 were closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation. The crash is under investigation.

Popular Posts
2021 Thanksgiving Hoops Schedule Adjusted After Joliet Central Unable to Continue
State Will End Paying Unemployment Benefits With Debit Cards
Fire Tuesday Evening At 100 Year Old Building In Lockport
Illinois House Proposing New State Stimulus Checks
Alleged Drug Dealer Goes From Hospital To Lockup
Connect With Us Listen To Us On