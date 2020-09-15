Illinois State Police Seek Public’s Help In Sunday’s I-88 Shooting
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting which occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 88 westbound near Interstate 355 (Lisle) in DuPage County.
ISP officers responded to the above location for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, ISP officers located the victim vehicle on the right shoulder. The driver and sole occupant of the victim vehicle was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained by gunfire.
Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling in the area of Interstate 88 westbound near Interstate 355. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were shut down and all westbound traffic on Interstate 88 was diverted to exit off at Highland Avenue for the investigation. At approximately 11:00 p.m., all lanes were reopened. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 630-241-6800, Ext: 5028. Callers can remain anonymous.