      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois State Police Seek Public’s Help In Sunday’s I-88 Shooting

Sep 15, 2020 @ 5:05am
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting which occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 88 westbound near Interstate 355 (Lisle) in DuPage County.

ISP officers responded to the above location for a reported shooting.  Upon their arrival, ISP officers located the victim vehicle on the right shoulder.  The driver and sole occupant of the victim vehicle was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained by gunfire.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling in the area of Interstate 88 westbound near Interstate 355.  At approximately 9:00 p.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were shut down and all westbound traffic on Interstate 88 was diverted to exit off at Highland Avenue for the investigation.  At approximately 11:00 p.m., all lanes were reopened.  The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 630-241-6800, Ext: 5028.  Callers can remain anonymous.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington