Illinois State Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Fatal Hit and Run of Ottawa Man in Lasalle County

May 30, 2024 7:00AM CDT
ISP seek public’s help in finding fatal hit and run of 25-year-old Jerome Johnson of Ottawa, IL.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting  the public’s assistance in the investigation surrounding the death of 25-year-old Jerome Johnson of Ottawa, IL.  

On May 10, 2024, at approximately 2:32 a.m., ISP responded to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on  Illinois 251 approximately ¼ mile south of North 36th Road in Lasalle, County. Johnson was  involved in an earlier traffic crash where his vehicle came to rest off the right side of the roadway.  Johnson was able to exit his vehicle and walked onto Illinois 251 and was struck by a passing  motorist. The motorist who struck Johnson failed to stop and continued northbound. Johnson was  pronounced deceased on scene. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact ISP Investigations at 815-224- 1171 Ext. 139.

