Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by Driver on Interstate 57 East of Anna

ISP experiences 14th Move Over Law related crash of 2024

On April 23, 2024, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash in Union County involving an ISP trooper’s squad car hit by a motorist who failed to move over.

On the above date and time, an ISP squad car was parked on the inside shoulder on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 37.5, just north of Lick Creek Road, with emergency lights activated, handling a motorist assist. The trooper was inside of the squad when it was struck by a white Infiniti. The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Infiniti, 59-year-old Kimberly Keser of Creal Springs, IL., reported no injuries on scene. Keser was cited for the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 14 Move Over Law-related crashes with six troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022, leaving 13 troopers injured. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.

press release