Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Violation

Coutesy, Illinois State Police

ISP experiences the third Scott’s Law related crash of 2023

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 55 northbound, north of Lockport Road in Will County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Trooper was stationary in the left lane of Interstate 55 northbound with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that stopped in the left lane. A Gray 2010 Hyundai Elantra, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result. The driver of the Hyundai, 28-year-old Zachary B. Taylor of Bolingbrook, IL, was issued citations for: Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

So far this year, ISP had three Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: ISP Move Over Dashboard