Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck in Will County

Photo: Illinois State Police

An investigation is underway after a two vehicle traffic crash involving an Illinois State Police squad car on I-55 northbound at Route 59. It was on Monday morning at 7:46 AM, that an ISP Trooper was investigating an earlier crash on the right shoulder of I-55 NB at Route 59.

A silver 2018 Nissan Altima, traveling northbound on Interstate 55, failed to yield to the and struck the left rear side of the squad car. An ISP Trooper and K9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The K9 was uninjured. The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner R. Poppenhager of Beardstown, was issued a citation for: Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

So far this year, ISP had six Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.