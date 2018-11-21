Illinois State Police Step Up Patrols over Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State

Police (ISP) District 5 Commander, Captain David Schneider wants to remind motorists to drive safely. The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. ISP Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes while aggressively enforcing the “Fatal Four” violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving and Seat Belts.

Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from

driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash. The ISP will be doing our part to help keep the roadways safe from dangerous drivers. Troopers will be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted, and remove intoxicated drivers from Illinois roadways. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. “With the predicted favorable weather forecasted, there will be increased holiday traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” stated Captain David Schneider. “District 5

will have additional officers on patrol and will be conducting special enforcement details focusing on speed, distracted driving, truck lane restrictions and alcohol-related offenses in an effort to reduce crashes and prevent fatalities.

We are asking drivers to allow enough time to safely arrive to their destinations by slowing down, putting away their cellphones and buckling up all occupants to ensure safe travel. While traveling, please remember the Move Over Law/Give Them Distance campaign. The law requires passing drivers to slow down and change lanes safely when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights on and this includes ANY vehicle with hazard lights on,” added Schneider The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The Click It or Ticket campaign officially started on November 16 and will end on November 26. The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle

crashes and resulting injuries and fatalities. Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through the holiday period.