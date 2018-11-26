Illinois State Police Storm: Significant Threat to Motorists

Heavy snowfall, strong winds and icy roadway conditions are expected to pose a significant threat to motorists through the early morning hours. Motorists are advised to check the weather and roadway conditions and limit their travels when possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, then motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time in order to reach their destination safely. Motorists are also reminded to bring a charged cell phone and car charger, food, water, warm clothing and blankets should they become stranded for a long period of time.

Troopers will be working around the clock to divert tragedies and keep our motorists safe. We are asking that you do your part, by driving at a safe speed, don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, keep your distractions down and wear your seatbelts. Also, remember to slow down and move over when flashing emergency lights are activated on any vehicle on the roadway. The roadways are extremely slippery at this time and are expected to get worse throughout the night. Please use extreme caution!