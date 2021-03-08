Illinois State Police SWAT Team Serves Warrant In Crest Hill
Crest Hill water tower/courtesy city of Crest Hill
Scary moments for some residents in Crest Hill early this morning. Illinois State Police SWAT teams arrived at a home at Gaylord and Loch Lane just after 5:30 a.m.
Residents reported hearing police on loud speakers asking people in a home to vacate the house.
Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark telling WJOL that a search warrant was conducted as a result of an investigation by an undercover narcotics task force. Crest Hill police played a roll in the task force. No word on the number of arrests or charges.