Illinois State Police Trooper Injured After Squad Car Is Struck While Conducting a Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police are once again reminding people to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle after a trooper was injured while conducting a traffic stop. It was on Sunday night, just after 6:30 p.m. that ISP was investigating a three-car crash on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 128 in Will County. While conducting the investigation, a 2014 Ford Fusion, which was also traveling westbound in the left lane, approached the area, failed to yield to an emergency authorized vehicle, and struck the rear of the Trooper’s squad car. The impact caused the squad car to veer off the roadway. The Ford continued traveling westbound and struck the rear of a Nissan; the impact caused the Nissan to veer off the roadway and into the right ditch area. The Ford also veered off the roadway and into a ditch. Witnesses on scene helped the driver of the Ford exit his vehicle shortly before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The Trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment; the Trooper has since been released. The driver of the Nissan was also transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers traveling in the Nissan did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the Ford, who was identified as 45-year-old Rodolfo L. Mejia of Channahon, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down, and move over and change lanes if possible. This year alone, the ISP has had thirteen Troopers struck, one fatally, while handling on-duty incidents with their emergency lights activated.