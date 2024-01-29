Illinois State Police Unveils Final Design of New Illinois State Police Regional Campus

The Illinois State Police (ISP) today unveiled the design for the new Illinois State Police Regional Campus comprised of the Illinois State Police Forensic Laboratory and Illinois State Police Troop 3 and Zone 1 Headquarters. The buildings were designed to increase ISP’s forensic testing and scientific examinations capabilities throughout Illinois, and will house Division of Patrol Troop 3 and Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1. This campus will provide a safe, secure, and sustainable environment that supports the highest professional standards of forensic science testing and law enforcement to protect public safety.

“As ISP evolves from a traffic patrol agency created more than 100 years ago, to an agency that now combats drug, gun, and human trafficking in addition to traffic enforcement, we need the physical infrastructure that can support our work,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Thanks to Governor JB Pritzker’s administration and the General Assembly, ISP is able to move into the 21st century and advance our forensic services, patrol, and investigation capabilities to better serve Illinois communities.”

A combined campus for patrol, investigations, and forensic services will enhance operational efficiencies and allow ISP to combine several work locations, reducing yearly repair and maintenance costs. The two buildings are approximately 75,000 square feet on 12 acres of land adjacent to an existing ISP building and firing range.

The new state-of-the-art laboratory will replace the current Joliet Forensic Science Laboratory built in 1964. The laboratory will include space for testing DNA, firearms, latent prints, controlled substances, footwear/tire tracks, and toxicology, along with areas for processing crime scene evidence.

The new ISP Troop 3 and Zone 1 Headquarters will house both patrol and investigations. The building will contain several offices, training rooms, interview rooms, an evidence area, and a large garage for vehicle storage and inspection work.

The project is part of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan and is managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB). The total cost for the ISP combined campus project is estimated to be just over $76.5 million. RADA Architects created the designs for the project, which will be put out for bid in Spring 2024.