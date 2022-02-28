Illinois State Police Warn About Potential Convoy Disrupting Traffic

Illinois State Police officials have become aware of a planned event along
several interstate corridors scheduled for this past Saturday through Saturday, March 5th. Truck drivers plan to conduct a “Convoy” causing traffic delays and potentially crashes.
The Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal said that though the Illinois State Police respects the
right of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.”
She said that a planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public, and that hose who choose to articipate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions.
A warning from the Illinois State Police.