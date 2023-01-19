Illinois State Rifle Association Sues Over New Assault Weapons Ban
January 19, 2023 12:32PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
The Illinois State Rifle Association is suing over newly enacted assault weapons ban. The ISRA filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law, claiming it violates the Second Amendment. More suits are expected in federal court, while others have been filed in state court. Those include one in Crawford County, and another in Effingham County by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.