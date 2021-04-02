Illinois State School Board Wants Even More Money For Schools
Even with two-and-a-half-billion-dollars in extra money coming from Washington, D.C., the Illinois State Board Of Education says they still don’t have enough. The state board yesterday asked for 400-million-dollars from state lawmakers. Board President Darren Reisberg said that will barely cover needs in the state schools. Illinois is set to spend just under nine-billion-dollars on public schools in the state this year. Governor Pritzker proposed a flat education budget this year, saying Illinois is cash-strapped and has to be frugal with where it spends its money.