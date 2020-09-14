Illinois State Senator Facing Federal Tax Charge Resigns
An Illinois state Senator facing a federal tax charge is resigning. Senator Terry Link filed a letter of resignation Friday. He was charged in federal court in August with filing a false tax return in 2016. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the 73-year-old Democrat cooperated in a 2019 investigation against then-State Representative Luis Arroyo, hoping for a reduced sentence on the tax charge. Link had represented the 30th District since 1997.