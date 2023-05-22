Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear

Legislation introduced by Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) that would end the state’s moratorium on building new nuclear reactors and power plants is now on its way to the Governor’s desk. Senator Rezin released the following statement after Senate Bill 76 passed a concurrence vote in the Illinois Senate:

“I am truly grateful for all of the many stakeholders and legislators who helped get Senate Bill 76 across the finish line and to the Governor’s desk. This archaic moratorium on building new nuclear reactors and power plants has been in place for more than 30 years even though Illinois has safely and efficiently produced carbon-free energy from our state’s nuclear fleet throughout that entire time.

“Ending this moratorium will position Illinois in an ideal position to take advantage of our state’s wealth of nuclear experts and knowledge to secure federally available funding to develop new and advanced nuclear reactors. If our state officials truly want to create a carbon-free and an affordable energy future, nuclear is the most efficient and reliable means to accomplish that goal.”