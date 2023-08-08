Illinois State Senator Helps With Law That Caps Cost of EpiPens

The cost of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors, commonly known by the brand name EpiPens, will be limited to a maximum of $60 per twin-pack under a new law supported by State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel.

“People shouldn’t have to decide between paying for a life-saving medication and putting food on the table,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “We are striving to make EpiPens more affordable and accessible for the people who need them most.”

Epinephrine Auto-Injectors are the only medication that works on the entire body to combat anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction. However, since 2017, a global shortage of these devices has made this medication increasingly difficult to obtain. Parts of the United States have experienced shortages since 2018, with the FDA permitting an extension of the recommended shelf life of EpiPens to combat the shortage.

In addition to the shortage, the cost of EpiPens has skyrocketed in recent years, with a twin pack costing anywhere from $500-700 on average, and a single injector costing anywhere from $300-400. This has placed a significant financial burden on families who need to keep multiple EpiPens on hand for emergencies.

“Medication that can save lives shouldn’t cost a fortune,” said Loughran Cappel. “By putting a limit on the cost, we are ending excessive health care costs for essential medicine.”

House Bill 3639 was signed into law Friday.