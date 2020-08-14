Illinois State Senator Indicted On Tax Evasion
Illinois state Senator Terry Link is under indictment. The Vernon Hills Democrat was indicted yesterday on federal tax evasion charges. Prosecutors say he underreported his income on his 2016 Federal Income Tax return. Link reportedly was involved in an unrelated case against former state Senator Luis Arroyo. Arroyo was allegedly caught on tape paying a bribe to a state Senator who was wearing a federally issued wire.